Looney Tunes Cartoons Season 2 Trailer from HBO Max

By Jenna Busch
vitalthrills.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday HBO Max has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming Looney Tunes Cartoons Season 2. You can check out the new trailer in the player below. Bugs, Daffy, Porky Tweety and more of your favorite Looney Tunes are serving up an all-new season of mayhem in season two of Looney Tunes Cartoons premiering Thursday, July 8 on HBO Max. In the first batch of new episodes, Bugs hops to the basketball court for an ultimate game of streetball; Porky spends a relaxing afternoon with his nephew Cicero filled with soothing music, chainsaws, fire and broken windows; and Daffy lends his wing to Porky as an emotional support duck.

www.vitalthrills.com
#Looney Tunes Cartoons#Hbo#Streetball#Russian#Martian
