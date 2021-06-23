Looney Tunes Cartoons Season 2 Trailer from HBO Max

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Survey the biggest fans of Batman and most die-hards may likely tell you that the finest and most faithful screen adaptations of the iconic DC Comics superhero so far have been animated, especially the Emmy-winning Batman: The Animated Series from the 1990s. Those who subscribe to that claim should be excited to learn that there are even more adventures from the Dark Knight to look forward to, aside from director Matt Reeves’ upcoming cinematic reboot, The Batman, that you will be able to find on HBO Max and Cartoon Network soon enough. The following is a quick breakdown of everything that has been revealed about Batman: Caped Crusader, a new animated series with producer J.J. Abrams also involved, starting off with where to look out for it.