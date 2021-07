Today in Islamophobia: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan publicly endorses China’s version of the current status of Uyghur Muslims living in Xinjiang, as Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. works with a Chinese developer to plan a new hotel on the site of what use to be a Uyghur mosque, which was forcibly demolished by the state. In India, a Delhi court grants interim protection to a woman who has been facing threats from vigilante groups, the media, and law enforcement after converting from Hinduism to Islam. Our recommended read of the day is by American PhD student Lallia Allali on her reflections of life in America as a Muslim American immigrant. This and more below: