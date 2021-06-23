Deputies Respond to Overdose and Discover Illegal Drugs and Weapons

At approximately 10:47 a.m. [Tuesday] morning, Sheriff’s deputies responded with County Fire and AMR to the 700-block of La Roda [near Goleta] for an unconscious subject. AMR arrived just before deputies and began rendering aid to the patient while deputies interviewed the other residents to try and figure out if the patient may be overdosing. Deputies eventually discovered that the subject had taken pills that were located in a bag nearby. When deputies opened the bag, they found a plastic bag containing blue pills along with a loaded firearm. The pills are believed to be counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl. Deputies also noticed two additional loaded firearms in the same room along with an extensive amount of ammunition and magazines, and illegal armor-piercing ammunition rounds.