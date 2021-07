Just two seasons ago, Ruben Loftus-Cheek was at the core of Chelsea’s future. He had grown in stature and reputation after a loan stint at Crystal Palace, made the plane to Russia in 2018 and was a standout player for Maurizio Sarri. Then came the injury and we have yet to see Loftus-Cheek reach the heights he was soaring at a few years ago. The Achilles injury that the Lewisham native suffered was devastating and the recovery was lengthy.