Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations reach lowest point since March 2020 as cases, deaths drop

BISMARCK — COVID-19 cases in North Dakota steadily declined during the week of June 19-25 even as the state confirmed its first case of the highly contagious Delta variant. On Thursday, June 24, the North Dakota Department of Health announced the COVID-19 Delta variant, which was first identified in India, finally reached the state. Officials are encouraging North Dakotans to get vaccinated because of the variant's increased transmissibility, and because of early research showing that those who have been infected with COVID-19 will likely not have the proper protection against the variant.