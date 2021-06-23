Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations reach lowest point since March 2020 as cases, deaths drop
Earlier this week, Iowa reported its lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since March 2020, the month when the novel coronavirus was first reported in Iowa. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported Monday — 54 — has since ticked back up slightly, to 69. But that's still lower than it had been the previous week. New reported cases and deaths also decreased over the past seven days.www.thehawkeye.com