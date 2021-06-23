NEWS: Harrison Ford Reportedly Injured While Filming ‘Indiana Jones 5’
There’s no denying that Indiana Jones is an iconic movie character. We love that the archaeologist’s world is brought to life in the Disney parks, from the stunt spectacular in Disney’s Hollywood Studios to the epic ride in Disneyland. The franchise is a classic, and it’s not over! The 5th Indiana Jones movie is currently being made, with legendary actor Harrison Ford reprising his role as the lead. However, there has been a speed bump in production.allears.net