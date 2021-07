ALBANY — A majority of New Yorkers – 56% – say Gov. Andrew Cuomo should not seek another term in office, according to the results of a new Siena College poll. The poll released on Thursday found that regardless of the results of an ongoing investigation by the state attorney general into allegations of sexual harassment leveled against Cuomo, 39% of voters say Cuomo should serve out the remainder of his term without seeking re-election. Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated voters – those not aligned with a party – were about evenly split in providing that response.