SR 902 in Medical Lake to close for railroad crossing replacement
MEDICAL LAKE — Travelers using State Route 902 will experience detours and delays due to railroad crossing replacement. The closure will begin at 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 23, until 5 p.m., Friday, June 25. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close State Route 902 at North Staley Street to the east and North Lefevre Street to the west. Once closed, crews will begin removing the existing asphalt and railroad ties around the railroad crossing.www.cheneyfreepress.com