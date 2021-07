The FBI is hoping a new podcast can generate a new lead in the case of a missing Bay Area girl. Back in April of 2016, the body of 32-year-old Nicole Fitts was found in San Francisco’s McLaren Park. Police say the mother of two was buried in a small, shallow grave and covered with plywood. The focus then turned to finding Nicole’s daughter, then 2-year-old Arianna Fitts, who remains missing to this day.