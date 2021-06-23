Cancel
‘Fire Monks' Ready to Defend Monastery from Big Sur Blaze

By Associated Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of firefighting monks was ready to defend a Buddhist monastery being threatened Wednesday by a wildfire burning in the rugged central coast mountains south of Big Sur. The seven monks have been clearing brush from around the Tassajara Zen Mountain Center and running a sprinkler system dubbed “Dharma rain,” which helps keep a layer of moisture around the buildings, said Sozan Miglioli, president of San Francisco Zen Center, which operates the monastery.

