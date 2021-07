It wasn’t the easiest win, but the Sixers managed to force a Game 7 against the Hawks. Here are the takeaways from last night’s game. Again, nothing about this game came easy. To the Hawks’ credit, they kept finding a way to stay in the game even though they are clearly the worse team. But why were they able to stay in that game? By taking advantage of the Sixers’ deficiencies, specifically, their lack of energy.