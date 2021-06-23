Cancel
Comics

Mobile Suit Gundam Brings First Film Trilogy to Netflix

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix is all aboard the Gundam train, not simply by revealing that the latest film in the franchise, Hathaway's Flash, will be streaming exclusively on the platform, but also by tasking director Jordan Vogt-Roberts with a live-action adaptation of the legendary anime franchise. In order to prepare fans for the upcoming Hathaway release, Netflix has recently brought the original film trilogy of the Gundam franchise to its streaming service, letting fans relive the events that saw the Earth Federation battle against the Principality of Zeon and started the anime franchise that would become legendary within the medium.

comicbook.com
