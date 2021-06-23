Cancel
Jim Cramer Says Buy American Eagle Outfitters Stock 'Right Now'

By Katherine Ross
Cover picture for the articleJim Cramer has some thoughts on how investors should approach stocks right now. "There are two ways to make money on Wall Street. There's the easy way and there's the hard way. But Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday that the easy money is always the best kind of gain. And in a market that's prevailed against interest rates, Bitcoin, the meme stocks, and shortages of just about everything, don't we all deserve a little easy money?" TheStreet's Scott Rutt wrote in his Mad Money recap.

