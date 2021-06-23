Cancel
WWE Reportedly Moving Major WWE SmackDown Star Over to Raw Soon

By Connor Casey
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE's last Draft in October 2020 saw The New Day split as a trio when Big E was kept on SmackDown while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were bumped over to Raw. The move was made at the time to establish E as a singles star, resulting in him carrying the Intercontinental Championship from the end of 2020 all the way up to WrestleMania 37. Many fans have assumed he'd eventually be pushed into a feud with Roman Reigns over the Universal Championship, but it now sounds like WWE has a new idea.

