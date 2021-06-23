Cancel
Movies

Scarlett Johansson Reportedly Producing And Starring In Disney's Tower of Terror Movie

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScarlett Johansson is reportedly following the release of her Marvel Black Widow solo film by both headlining and producing Disney's Tower of Terror movie. Disney is reportedly shaping the project to be a starring vehicle for Johansson, so it sounds like another mutually beneficial venture for the actress and studio. Pixar's Inside Out and Toy Story 4 writer Josh Cooley is reportedly handling the Tower of Terror script, though no director has been officially tapped to helm the project. Disney is supposedly putting a lot behind the project, in an attempt to capitalize on Scarlett Johansson's uptick in fame as both a box office draw (Black Widow) and awards season contender (Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit).

