What to Do When Your Hamster Has a Bald Spot

QUESTION: I can't think straight when I'm stressed out. How can I center myself?. DR. JESS: When we're in a stressful moment, there is a release of stress hormones that are really intended to help us get out of a dangerous situation. It's the fight-or-flight response. The body is flooded with the ability to get out of danger quickly, but most of us are not in those dangerous experiences daily — we're in offices or we're at home with family. But, you still have those stressful experiences come up. Your mind and body are experiencing the same reaction: "I have to get out of here!"