Former NFL player named suspect in missing girlfriend’s murder
The former NFL player whose girlfriend vanished under mysterious circumstances from a house party in Texas has been named as a suspect in her murder, prosecutors said. Kevin Ware, 40, a former tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, was identified as a suspect for the first time during a bond hearing Wednesday in Montgomery County on charges unrelated to the disappearance of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski, 29, news station KPRC reported.nypost.com