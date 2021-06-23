Former NFL player named suspect in missing girlfriend’s murder

Rapper Silento was denied bond in his murder case during a court appearance in Georgia on Wednesday. Silento, known best for “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae,” had requested to be released on $25,000 bond following his February arrest for his alleged connection to the shooting death of his cousin Frederick Rooks. During the bond hearing in Dekalb County, the judge denied the rapper’s request on the basis that his history of not treating his mental heath issues with medication made him too risky to the public at large, according to TMZ.