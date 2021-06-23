Cancel
Former NFL player named suspect in missing girlfriend’s murder

By Jackie Salo
New York Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former NFL player whose girlfriend vanished under mysterious circumstances from a house party in Texas has been named as a suspect in her murder, prosecutors said. Kevin Ware, 40, a former tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, was identified as a suspect for the first time during a bond hearing Wednesday in Montgomery County on charges unrelated to the disappearance of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski, 29, news station KPRC reported.

nypost.com
