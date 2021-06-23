Charlotte Nicdao teases the Mythic Questseason 2 finale and future of the show

Mythic Quest is a delightful workplace comedy with a tense, surprisingly tender portrayal of the challenges of creative collaboration, depicted mostly through Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao) and Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney), the co-directors of the titular video game company. Created by It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, season two of this Apple TV+ series has focused on Ian and Poppy’s rollercoaster friendship, one that is charged by the ability to bring out the best in each other despite their overbearing egos. Their frequent clashes come to a head in the penultimate episode, “Juice Box,” when Ian is hospitalized. Poppy is forced to shed her insecurity of singing in public—a fact she admitted to in “Please Sign Here,” after Ian revealed his fear of not having good ideas outside of Mythic Quest—to comfort him. Nicdao tells The A.V. Club they were building on this big moment all season long, which sets up their journey in the season finale and beyond.