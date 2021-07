With every passing day, Bitcoin is becoming more and more unpredictable thanks to its volatility. The coin has been moving opposite to the hopes and expectations of investors and analysts alike. After a decent rise between June 22 and 24, the coin closed at the lowest it had in the last 3 months. Even though it did make a slight comeback, it also brought this question to everyone’s minds – Will Bitcoin break above the $40k level soon? And when would that be? The answers to the future lie in the past of BTC’s movement.