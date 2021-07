PORTLAND, Ore — The number of deaths related to this past week's historic heat wave has now climbed to 79, the Oregon State Medical Examiner reported. On Thursday, The Multnomah County Medical Examiner reported the latest total number of fatalities due to excessive heat in the region is at 51. The preliminary cause of death in those cases is hyperthermia, or an abnormally high body temperature. Later, the Oregon State Police reported the newest death toll on a statewide level. While the statewide number stood at 63 deaths earlier this week, it has continued to climb.