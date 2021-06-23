Angelina Jolie impressed fans in a flawless way at a dinner with children

Did Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd share an 'hours-long' dinner date?. Has Angelina Jolie changed her mind about staying single — or is The Weeknd taking career advice from the multi-hyphenate star? It's hard to tell just yet, but Page Six spotted the unlikely pair leaving an allegedly "hours-long" hang at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on July 30. The singer-actor, 31, left separately from Angelina, 46, presumably to avoid being photographed together, though they hardly kept their meetup under wraps. "They're clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date]," a Weeknd source told the outlet. The source did note, however, that the singer is "definitely focused on getting to the movie business," a plan he's launching via HBO's upcoming "The Idol," which he's set to co-write and star in. Given her Oscar acting win and her screenwriting and directing experience with 2011's "In the Land of Blood and Honey," 2017's "First They Killed My Father" and 2015's "By The Sea," Angelina wouldn't be a bad source for advice as The Weeknd moves toward realizing his goal. E! News also reminds us that The Weeknd's parents are from Ethiopia, where Angelina and ex Brad Pitt's daughter Zahara was born. On the other hand, both stars are single, as far as we know…