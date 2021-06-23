Cancel
Entertainment

Dream A World Education Founder Bunny Hull to Be Inducted Into Women Songwriters Hall Of Fame

By Dream A World Education
Janesville Gazette
 9 days ago

Grammy Award winner Bunny Hull Channels Music Success Into Investment In Arts and Social-Emotional Education for Children Around the World. LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Bunny Hull, Grammy Award winner and Founder and Executive Director of Dream a World Education, a Los Angeles-based non-profit that delivers virtual and in-classroom arts-based social-emotional learning to young children, will be inducted into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame in a ceremony on June 25 at the Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C. The award celebrates music’s finest songwriters and composers and pays homage to women “whose body of work represents the best of heritage and legacy of modern American music.”

www.gazettextra.com
