Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Peloton faces backlash after disabling free running feature on its $4,000 treadmills

By Lauren Thomas, CNBC
NBC News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeloton is facing backlash after disabling a free run setting on its high-end treadmill, which would have forced users to pay an extra monthly membership fee, according to reports across social media. In response to the customer outcry, Peloton said it would waive three months of membership fees for all...

www.nbcnews.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treadmills#Backlash#Peloton S Tread#The Peloton Tread#Tread And Tread#Tread Lock#A Peloton Membership#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Twitter
Related
EconomyPosted by
EatThis

Coca-Cola Faces Major Backlash Over This Bottle Feature

If you were mildly confused when Coca-Cola introduced their "Share a Coke" campaign a few years back, you weren't the only one. When you picked up a bottle that read, Share a Coke with Michelle, but you didn't know anyone named Michelle, then… what was the point, right? Well, more recently, Coke has innovated so you can personalize your label to share a Coke with whomever you want—except some users have found that the system censors certain names, while it seems to greenlight some slurs. As a result, Coke has taken an unexpected stance.
TwitterDesign Taxi

Peloton Is Stopping Users From Using Their Treadmills Unless They Pay Up Monthly

Following Peloton’s nationwide recall on all treadmills in May due to fatal safety risks, the company is back in the spotlight – for more bad news. Users of its Tread+ treadmill, which retails at a whopping US$4,295, have taken to social media over an email from the company, allegedly informing customers that they would have to subscribe to a US$39.99 monthly plan if they wish to keep using the equipment they already own.
NFLPosted by
Tom's Guide

Peloton will brick your $4,300 treadmill if you don’t pay the $40 monthly fee

After Peloton issued a massive recall in May, the company has decided to require all Tread and Tread+ owners to maintain an active $40/month subscription to continue using the fitness device. Those that do opt not to pay will have their devices made inactive. This is really only a problem for the subset of users that don't have a membership, but enjoy the "Just Run" feature.
Posted by
SlashGear

Peloton made a free feature subscription-only to address safety concerns

The sudden obsession over indoor fitness, especially during the pandemic, has catapulted Peloton’s name into mainstream media. Unfortunately, it stayed under the spotlight not because of its success but because of the accidents and even death related to the super-expensive exercise equipment. Initially refusing to recall its products, Peloton eventually announced a voluntary recall of its Tread+ and Tread treadmills. Now it is taking one step further by locking what used to be a free feature of the treadmills behind a monthly subscription in a move that some have characterized as effectively bricking the equipment.
Posted by
SlashGear

Peloton Heart Rate Band to take the company beyond bikes and treadmills

Peloton is a name that has been making headlines in the past months in both good and bad ways. Its popularity skyrocketed during the pandemic when home exercise equipment and programs became trendy. Its name, however, was dragged into infamy due to several accidents and a few deaths around that very same equipment. Now the exercise equipment and fitness media company is seemingly ready to break out into a new but related market, with a Heart Rate Band that will mark its first venture into wearables.
News Slashdot

Peloton Treadmill Safety Update Requires $40 a Month Subscription

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard:. Peloton's Treadmills cost between $2,500 and $4,000. They've also injured 70 people and killed one child. Peloton issued a recall on the treadmills after an investigation by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Those who kept the Tread+ got a nasty shock in their inbox recently: After the treadmill downloaded an update Peloton said was designed to make the device safer, users reported they could no longer run on it without paying Peloton a $39.99 per month subscription fee. "We care deeply about the safety and well being of our Members and we created Tread Lock to secure your Tread+ against unauthorized access," Peloton said in an email it sent to customers. "Unfortunately at this time 'Just Runn' is no longer accessible without a Peloton Membership." It offered to waive the subscription fee for the first three months and apologized for the inconvenience.
Brianna WuTech Dirt

You Don't Own What You've Bought: Peloton Treadmill Edition

We've written so many stories about how you don't own what you've bought any more due to software controls, DRM, and ridiculous contracts, and it keeps getting worse. The latest such example involves Peloton, which is most known for its extremely expensive stationary bikes with video screens, so that you can take classes (usually on a monthly subscription). I will admit that I don't quite understand the attraction to them, but so many people swear by them. The company also has branched out into extremely expensive treadmills with the same basic concept, but that product has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately, after a six year old child died in an accident with the device (for what it's worth, that article links to a page on the Peloton site where the article says Peloton posted an open letter to its customers about the accident, but the letter is no longer at that link).
ApplePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Peloton Forces Subscription Plan on Customers, Faces Backlash

It's shaping up to be a tough few months for the fitness company Peloton Interactive, which sells internet-connected exercise bikes and treadmills. The company had to recall over 125,000 treadmills and halt sales of the equipment after the machines were linked to the death of a child and dozens of injuries in May, and now, it's facing immense backlash on social media after and could face legal action from angry customers after the free "Just Run" setting on its $4,000 Tread+ treadmill vanished after an update and the company announced that all users needed to pay a $39 monthly subscription fee to keep using the machine.
FitnessFOX 40 News WICZ TV

A free Peloton membership could be your newest work benefit

Paid time off, retirement benefits and ... a Peloton membership? That could be your newest work perk as the fitness company rolls out a corporate program that offers free app memberships that normally cost $12.99 per month. Peloton Corporate Wellness is aimed at "providing employees access to innovative mental and...
InternetMacRumors Forums

Twitter Considers Letting Users Tweet to 'Trusted Friends'

Twitter is considering letting users post select tweets for "Trusted Friends" only. That's the name of a feature the social media platform is testing that would allow users to limit the audience for specific content to a smaller circle of people. Based on design concepts shared by the company (via...
Small BusinessPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Owners of $4,000 Peloton treadmills must now pay $39 monthly fee to use them

Peloton announced owners will now have to sign up for a $39 monthly subscription to use its $4,000 treadmills. The free “Just Run” option on the Tread+ treadmill was removed following safety concerns. Last month, in collaboration with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Peloton issued a voluntary recall for the Tread+ after a child was killed and more than 70 other incidents were reported.
InternetTechCrunch

Facebook is testing a Twitter-like ‘threads’ feature on some public figures’ pages

Social media consultant Matt Navarra first spotted this feature in action, and shared several screenshots of how it looks. Reached for comment, Facebook confirmed to TechCrunch it’s testing the feature with a small group of “public figures” on Facebook for the time being. A public figure is a specific type of Facebook Page category aimed at high-profile individuals or anyone else who wants to establish a more public presence on Facebook.
Cell PhonesAdWeek

Messenger From Facebook: How to Use the TinyTAN-Dynamite Chat Theme

Messenger From Facebook added a new sticker pack and chat theme inspired by TinyTAN, the animated characters based on the members of K-pop group BTS. These additions are designed to celebrate the group’s single, “Dynamite.”. Brandy Shaul. Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps...
WorldHypebae

Oli London Faces Backlash After Coming Out as "Non-Binary Korean"

Oli London – a singer and influencer known to have received numerous surgeries to resemble BTS‘ Jimin – is facing backlash after coming out as “non-binary Korean.”. “This is my new official flag for being a non-binary person who identifies as Korean,” the British creative took to Twitter to make the announcement with an image of the national Korean flag altered with the colors of the rainbow. “Thank you for the overwhelming support, it was so hard for me to come out as Them/they/kor/ean.” After a series of tweets including some referring to South Korea as their “homeland,” followers have criticized Oli’s behavior as offensive.
TechnologyHackRead

Vulnerability exposed Peloton bike, treadmil to malware attacks

Peloton workouts are susceptible to hacking leading to malware and spying, claims McAfee’s Advanced Threat Research team. According to their latest research, a vulnerability, classified as CVE-2021-3387, was discovered in the touchscreen of Peloton Bike+ and Tread+, allowing threat actors to control it remotely, without any involvement of the equipment’s operating system.