The U.S. National Whitewater Center isn’t just for kayaking lessons and mountain biking! During the warm spring and summer months in Charlotte, you can get your yoga fix there every day if you want to, in a beautiful outdoor setting on the Catawba River. – for free! From May through September (and during select festivals), the Whitewater Center offers daily yoga classes, and as many as three of them on Saturdays, at no charge. (Other than parking, which costs $6 daily or $60 for an annual pass. Just bring your own mat!)