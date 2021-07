As one starts to think about the schematic elements that could define the 2021 NFL season, the battle between defenses and offenses on the Cover-2/Cover-4 battlefield might be the most critical. As many have detailed, one of the schematic elements we are seeing in today’s NFL is defenses showing two-high looks before the snap, trying to influence offenses into running the football. This is something I outlined in this piece looking at the future of offenses.