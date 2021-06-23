Cancel
Can ET see us? Study finds many stars with prime Earth view

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeeling like you are being watched? It could be from a lot farther away than you think. Astronomers took a technique used to look for life on other planets and flipped it around — so instead of looking to see what’s out there, they tried to see what places could see us.

AstronomyPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Many Milky Way stars could host planets like Earth, shows study

Researchers have developed a new method for better understanding the relationship between a star’s chemical composition and planet formation. The researchers found that the majority of stars in their dataset are similar in composition to the sun, somewhat at odds with earlier work and implying that many stars in the Milky Way could host their own Earth-like planets.
AstronomyThe Next Web

Wild new theory says the Big Bang wasn’t the beginning

The prevailing theory on the origin of our universe goes like this: about 13.7 billion years ago a single particle exploded. The resultant blast created an ever-expanding universe that, eventually, became home to the planet we call Earth. The Big Bang theory first appeared in a scientific paper in 1931....
Earth SciencePosted by
Salon

The "pulse" of the Earth: Disastrous geologic events happen every 27 million years, study finds

Are catastrophic geological events, like massive volcanic eruptions, random— or do they follow a specific cycle?. It's a question geologists have long asked, but one that's been difficult to answer because scientists often don't know precisely when specific geologic events happened in the past. Thanks to improvements in radio-isotopic dating techniques, which are used to date rocks and carbon, the barriers to age-dating geologic events are becoming less of an obstacle. Now, according to a new study published in Geoscience Frontiers, evidence suggests that events like volcanoes, plate reorganizations, sea levels rising — in other words, the geological events known to cause mass extinctions — follow a 27.5 million year cycle.
AstronomyPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Study Finds Over 1,700 Star Systems From Which ETs Could Have Seen Earth

Reversing the concept of searching space for intelligent life, a new study has determined that there are over 1,700 star systems wherein extraterrestrials, should they exist there and were looking, would have been able to spot Earth. The intriguing research is reportedly a continuation of a similar project from last autumn which found there are 1,004 star systems presently in a position to observe our planet cross in front of the sun, which is how astronomers currently identify exoplanets from our vantage point here on Earth. Taking the scientific inquiry even further, astrophysicist Lisa Kaltenegger pondered how the constantly changing position of stars in space might impact that number.
IndustryPosted by
SlashGear

NASA and NOAA study finds Earth’s energy imbalance has doubled since 2005

Scientists at NASA and NOAA have published a new study that found the energy imbalance of the Earth has almost doubled during a 14-year period between 2005 and 2019. NASA says that our planet’s climate is a balance between how much energy from the sun is absorbed in the atmosphere and at the surface, along with how much thermal infrared radiation the planet emits into space. A positive energy imbalance means the Earth is gaining energy resulting in increasing temperatures around the planet.
Skin CareMindBodyGreen

New Study Finds PFAS Present In About Half Of US Beauty Products — Many Unlabeled

We have a long-held belief that if you want to be responsible players in the clean beauty industry, it is vital that you stay on top of the research. What we advocate for in regards to skin and hair care products, makeup, and ingredients changes with the time and available data. This is why our definition of clean and safe beauty is always evolving and adjusting.
AstronomyNature.com

Past, present and future stars that can see Earth as a transiting exoplanet

In the search for life in the cosmos, transiting exoplanets are currently our best targets. With thousands already detected, our search is entering a new era of discovery with upcoming large telescopes that will look for signs of ‘life’ in the atmospheres of transiting worlds. Previous work has explored the zone from which Earth would be visible while transiting the Sun1,2,3,4. However, these studies considered only the current position of stars, and did not include their changing vantage point over time. Here we report that 1,715 stars within 100 parsecs from the Sun are in the right position to have spotted life on a transiting Earth since early human civilization (about 5,000 years ago), with an additional 319 stars entering this special vantage point in the next 5,000 years. Among these stars are seven known exoplanet hosts, including Ross-128, which saw Earth transit the Sun in the past, and Teegarden’s Star and Trappist-1, which will start to see it in 29 and 1,642 years, respectively. We found that human-made radio waves have already swept over 75 of the closest stars on our list.
Astronomyabc17news.com

These potentially habitable exoplanets can see Earth as it evolves

As human civilization began to flourish on Earth about 5,000 years ago, 1,715 star systems within 326 light-years of Earth could have seen our planet over that time. And over the next 5,000 years, 319 more star systems will be able to see Earth. If there are exoplanets orbiting these...
ScienceThe Verge

Earth has been trapping heat at an alarming new rate, study finds

The amount of heat trapped by Earth’s land, ocean, and atmosphere doubled over the course of just 14 years, a new study shows. To figure out how much heat the earth was trapping, researchers looked at NASA satellite measurements that tracked how much of the Sun’s energy was entering Earth’s atmosphere and how much was being bounced back into space. They compared this with data from NOAA buoys that tracked ocean temperatures — which gives them an idea of how much heat is getting absorbed into the ocean.
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“It’s Just Not Possible” –Cassini Mission Discovered Something Astonishing on Saturn (Weekend Feature)

How does an entire planet change the speed of its rotation in 20 years? That’s the sort of change that takes hundreds of millions of years. Even more mysterious was the Cassini Mission’s detection of electromagnetic patterns that suggested that Saturn’s rotation is different in the northern and southern hemispheres. “For a long time, I assumed there was something wrong with the data interpretation,” said astrophysicist Duane Pontius. “It’s just not possible.”
AstronomyScience Daily

Astronomers studying stellar pairs uncover evidence that there could be many more Earth-sized planets than previously thought

Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA) Some exoplanet searches could be missing nearly half of the Earth-sized planets around other stars. New findings from a team using the international Gemini Observatory and the WIYN 3.5-meter Telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory suggest that Earth-sized worlds could be lurking undiscovered in binary star systems, hidden in the glare of their parent stars. As roughly half of all stars are in binary systems, this means that astronomers could be missing many Earth-sized worlds.
Astronomysciencecodex.com

A white dwarf living on the edge

Maunakea and Haleakala, Hawai'i - Astronomers have discovered the smallest and most massive white dwarf ever seen. The smoldering cinder, which formed when two less massive white dwarfs merged, is heavy, "packing a mass greater than that of our Sun into a body about the size of our Moon," says Ilaria Caiazzo, the Sherman Fairchild Postdoctoral Scholar Research Associate in Theoretical Astrophysics at Caltech and lead author of the new study appearing in the July 1 issue of the journal Nature. "It may seem counterintuitive, but smaller white dwarfs happen to be more massive. This is due to the fact that white dwarfs lack the nuclear burning that keep up normal stars against their own self gravity, and their size is instead regulated by quantum mechanics."
Astronomytalesbuzz.com

Astronomers see black hole swallow neutron star

This illustration provided by Carl Knox depicts a black hole, center, swallowing a neutron star, upper left. The blue lines are gravitational waves, ripples in time and space, which is how astronomers detected the merger, and orange and red areas indicate parts of the neutron star being stripped away. Talk...
Aerospace & Defensewnctimes.com

NASA-DLR Study Finds Sustainable Aviation Fuel Can Reduce Contrails

NASA -- June 17, 2021: Cleaner-burning jet fuels made from sustainable sources can produce 50%-70% fewer ice crystal. contrails at cruising altitude, reducing aviation’s impact on the environment, according to research conducted by NASA and the German Aerospace Center (DLR). Ice crystal contrail formations can linger in the upper atmosphere...
AstronomyEarth & Sky

Astronomers see 2,034 stars in Earth Transit Zone

Scientists said on June 23, 2021, that they’ve identified 2,034 star systems within 326 light-years whose astronomers, if there are any, could find Earth much as we’ve found most known exoplanets. That’s by seeing a transit of our pale blue dot across the face of our sun. At such times, Earth would be backlit by our sun. But Earth’s atmosphere would be visible and would contain clues Earth is inhabited. Co-author of the study Lisa Kaltenegger at Cornell University commented in a statement:
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

The Chicxulub Impactor Might Have Arrived Too Late for the Extinction of the Dinosaurs

A prevailing theory is that the so-called ‘Chicxulub impactor’, meaning a huge asteroid or a comet that collided with Earth roughly 60 million years ago, was the culprit for the dinosaurs’ extinction. But what if the extinction itself already began before Chixulub paid the visit? That’s the new wild hypothesis that new research points to, as a new article from Insider reveals.
AstronomyUnion Leader

Scientists detect black holes devouring neutron stars for the first time

A billion years ago, long before the dawn of complex life on Earth, a black hole several times more massive than the sun engulfed the collapsed core of a once-giant star. The immense collision between two of the universe's most extreme objects sent gravitational waves hurtling through the cosmos, like ripples on an enormous pond.