New principal named for Pine Elementary School
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Area Schools Board of Trustees approved a new principal for Pine Elementary School on Tuesday. According to a news release, Courtney Barber — whose most recent role has been as EL Education fifth-grade teacher leader — thanked the school board and administration for her new appointment as principal. Since August 2019, Barber has been a principal designee with Edgewood Elementary School, where she also served as elementary principal intern.www.nwitimes.com