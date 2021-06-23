Cancel
Michigan City, IN

New principal named for Pine Elementary School

By AnnMarie Hilton
NWI.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Area Schools Board of Trustees approved a new principal for Pine Elementary School on Tuesday. According to a news release, Courtney Barber — whose most recent role has been as EL Education fifth-grade teacher leader — thanked the school board and administration for her new appointment as principal. Since August 2019, Barber has been a principal designee with Edgewood Elementary School, where she also served as elementary principal intern.

www.nwitimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Education#Michigan City High School#School Principal#Pine Elementary School#El Education#Ball State University#Tech Community College
Education
