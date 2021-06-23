Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

A Guide to Conservatorships (and Why Everyone Is Talking About Them)

By Zoe Haylock, @zoe_alliyah
Vulture
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe #FreeBritney movement has built a large online community, protested outside courtrooms, and brought widespread attention to Britney Spears’s conservatorship battle with her dad, Jamie Spears. The pop star’s father has been her conservator for over 12 years, reportedly having final say on both her major and minor decisions. But what is a conservatorship really? And is it the jail cell the internet makes it out to be? In those 12 years, the Grammy winner has released multiple chart-topping albums, gone on several tours, and made millions of dollars — proving to fans, at least, that she can make it on her own. With fans comparing Kanye West and Britney Spears, and with a major court hearing that could determine Britney’s future on the horizon, let’s break down conservatorships in pop culture right now.

www.vulture.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Amanda Bynes
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorships#Circus#Newsweek#New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Britney Spears’ Dad Has More & More Stars Coming Out to Confirm His Behavior

In the late hours of June 30, the world learned that Britney Spears’ November 2020 request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her co-conservator was denied by Judge Brenda Penny, according to CNN. This latest chapter in the pop star’s fight to regain her autonomy over her body and career comes after her brave testimony on June 23, where she detailed the trauma she’s endured under her conservatorship. After the ruling was announced, however, former collaborator Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to make more claims that seemingly indicated just how abusive Jamie Spears has allegedly been as his daughter’s co-conservator.
CelebritiesVulture

Jamie Spears Claims He’s Not the One Setting Restrictions on Britney’s Life

Widely agreed-upon villain of the moment Jamie Spears has responded to his daughter Britney Spears’s tragic, harrowing testimony by filing legal documents basically saying none of it (at least, not from the past couple of years) is his fault. After Britney gave a testimony on June 23 which outlined some shocking restrictions of her conservatorship — which include keeping an IUD implanted against her will and not allowing her to get married — TMZ reports that Jamie claims he has not had any involvement in these decisions over the past two years, and that “he has been cut off from communicating with her.” Instead, Jamie suggests that Britney’s lawyer Sam Ingham and the conservator that he appointed, Jodi Montgomery, are the ones who have prevented Britney from making her own medical decisions, even though the court never actually concluded that Britney was unfit to do so. Jamie’s documents encourage “the Court to order an investigation into the issues and claims” from her June 23 testimony.
CelebritiesVulture

Now Britney Spears’s Conservators Are Turning on Each Other

Less than a week after Britney Spears spoke her truth to the world, the finger-pointing over who’s to blame has already begun. Britney’s father Jamie filed court documents on Tuesday, June 29, asking Judge Brenda Penny to open an investigation into the “serious allegations” raised by his daughter in court. Britney claimed at last week’s hearing, among other things, that she was forced to go on tour; put on lithium medication that she didn’t want to be on and which left her impaired and scared; and taken away to a facility where she felt she “couldn’t walk out the front door.” Spears said she felt like she had her personal liberty taken away and wanted her IUD removed so that she could have more children, but was not permitted to do so.
CelebritiesVulture

Iggy Azalea Backs Up Britney Spears’s Claims About Her Father’s Abuse

Rapper Iggy Azalea has come forward to support Britney Spears’s allegations of abuse at the hands of her father Jamie, who continues to be involved in her conservatorship. Azalea, who collaborated with Spears in 2015, shared a statement on Twitter detailing incidents she witnessed during their work on the single “Pretty Girls,” which they performed that year at the Billboard Music Awards. “I personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father last week and I just want to back her up & tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying.”
Celebritiesdoniphanherald.com

Iggy Azalea speaks to support Britney Spears

Iggy Azalea claims Britney Spears' father made her sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) "moments" before the two singers were due on stage. The 'Fancy' hitmaker has spoken up in support of the 'Toxic' singer and the claims she made last week about her conservatorship being "abusive" and admitted she "personally witnessed" some of the behaviour Britney detailed in her bombshell testimony.
CelebritiesSlate

What Britney Spears’ Famous Contemporaries Are Saying About #FreeBritney

Last week, Britney Spears spoke out publicly in court for the first time about her 13-year conservatorship, an infamously mysterious, allegedly abusive part of her life. During her 24-minute testimony, she alleged that her father, Jamie Spears—who has served as her primary conservator for the majority of the appointment—enjoyed controlling her life and hearing her cry, that she wanted to sue her family, and that her conservators should be in jail. “I just want my life back,” she told the judge. “And it’s been 13 years. And it’s enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money. And it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested.”
CelebritiesVulture

Firm Acting As Britney Spears’s Co-Conservator Asks to Resign ‘Immediately’

The walls around Britney Spears’s conservatorship appear to be crumbling by the minute. First her father Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery, currently sole conservator over the singer’s person, blamed each other for failures in the conservatorship after Britney’s explosive June 23 testimony to the court. And now Bessemer Trust, the private wealth-management company appointed to co-manage the singer’s assets along with her father, has asked the court to “immediately” allow it drop out of Britney’s conservatorship case.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Britney Spears’ ex husband Jason Alexander says testimony ‘didn’t even scratch surface of the abuse’ in conservatorship

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander allegedly claimed her testimony 'didn't even scratch the surface of the abuse' in her conservatorship. The @FreeBritneyLive Twitter account claimed to have an "exclusive statement" from Jason, 38. According to the statement from @FreeBritneyLive, Britney’s first husband was supposedly "forced to sign an NDA" but...
CelebritiesPopculture

Kevin Federline Seems to Change Tune on Britney Spears' Conservatorship

On Wednesday, Britney Spears gave a 23-minute testimony about her experiences in the 13-year conservatorship that she's been in under her father, Jamie Spears. In her speech, Spears detailed the years of abuse, including forced rehab stays, being overmedicated on lithium against her fill, and not being allowed to remove her IUD and start a family with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. "I'm so angry I can't sleep, and I am depressed," Spears said. "I want to be heard ... I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes." Spears also admitted that her Instagram persona, where she has repeatedly assured fans that she is fine, is also a facade. "After I’ve told the whole world I’m OK, it’s a lie," she told the court. "I’m not happy, I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day." Her testimony is certainly making an impact, so much so that her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, seems to be changing his tune about the conservatorship.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Covers Up In Nothing But A Blanket As She Lounges In Bed In Rome — Photo

Kim Kardashian (almost) bared it all for a sexy snapshot taken in what seems to be her hotel room in Rome, Italy. Kim Kardashian, 40, is looking sexy as ever during her getaway to Rome, Italy. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed on a bed in the Italian city wearing nothing but a white blanket for a fierce snapshot she shared to Instagram on Thursday, July 1. Kim’s stunning black wavy hair only added to her remarkable look. She captioned her post: “Good Morning Rome, Good Night LA.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Britney Spears’ judge DENIES lawyer’s motion to remove dad Jamie as co-conservator one week after pop star’s testimony

BRITNEY Spears’ judge has reportedly DENIED the pop star’s request to remove dad Jamie as the conservator of her estate. The bombshell court move comes after last week’s shocking testimony which Britney, 39, claimed the conservatorship was so “abusive,” she wanted to “sue her family.”. 🔵 Follow our Britney Spears...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Kim Kardashian Showcases Ovaries, Tests Vatican Dress Code

Kim Kardashian recently visited the Vatican, however, some are questioning her outfit. It seems she may not have followed the dress code. Kim Kardahsian had a private tour at the Vatican and people are really questioning her outfit choices. She sported an ivory and nude skin-tight dress. The dress shows off her shoulders and has several cuts in the middle showing off Kim’s lower stomach. These are known as ovary cutouts. Apparently, the Vatican has recently lifted some dress code rules, however, it still seems she may be out of line.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Kanye West is the doting dad at Mexico airport as estranged wife Kim Kardashian hits Rome

Kanye West showed that he can take the co-parenting role in his stride as he arrived at Mexico Airport on Wednesday ahead of a flight back to Los Angeles. The 44-year-old rapper was pictured cuddling his eldest daughter, eight-year-old North, while estranged wife Kim Kardashian has shown on social media that she is living it up in Rome while on a trip to the Italian capital.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.
MoviesPosted by
Fatherly

Jimmy Smits Talks About Dad Love ‘In The Heights’ and (Maybe) Returning to ‘Star Wars’

In the Heights is a candy-coated, hopeful, toe-tapping romance-drama-musical that also breathes enough to dig a little deeper, touching on identity, dreams realized and dashed, and the magnetic grip of community and family. Moviegoers – whether they see the cinematic adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s stage show in theaters or at home on HBO Max – spend time with the young main characters, but also with two adult figures, “Abuela” Claudia (Olga Merediz), an older woman who serves as a sort of honorary grandmother to everyone in Washington Heights, and Kevin Rosario (Jimmy Smits), a proud man and father of the film’s leading lady, Nina (Leslie Grace). Kevin has built a successful business, and the locals look up to him, but he wants even more for Nina, stoking tension with her and risking financial ruin for himself.