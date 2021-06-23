A Guide to Conservatorships (and Why Everyone Is Talking About Them)
The #FreeBritney movement has built a large online community, protested outside courtrooms, and brought widespread attention to Britney Spears’s conservatorship battle with her dad, Jamie Spears. The pop star’s father has been her conservator for over 12 years, reportedly having final say on both her major and minor decisions. But what is a conservatorship really? And is it the jail cell the internet makes it out to be? In those 12 years, the Grammy winner has released multiple chart-topping albums, gone on several tours, and made millions of dollars — proving to fans, at least, that she can make it on her own. With fans comparing Kanye West and Britney Spears, and with a major court hearing that could determine Britney’s future on the horizon, let’s break down conservatorships in pop culture right now.www.vulture.com