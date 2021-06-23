Rescue Plan funds to support NH child care programs, workers

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act are going to support child care programs and workers in New Hampshire. During the early stages of the pandemic, child care in New Hampshire was only available for essential workers, which limited capacity and cut into revenues. Unemployment then caused more families to not use child care. Now, a staffing shortage is affecting how many children a facility can take. The grants can be applied for beginning July 12th and the money can be used to help cover the providers’ losses.