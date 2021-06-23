Large Tree Falls On Home In Fairfield County, Crushes Vehicle

A vehicle was smashed and a home slightly damaged when a large tree fell during a storm in Shelton. Photo Credit: Eagle Hose Hook & Ladder Co.

A vehicle was smashed and a home damaged in Fairfield County when a large tree fell during a storm.

The incident took place Tuesday, June 22 in Shelton, as the department was working a condo fire so firefighters from Ansonia and Derby fire departments responded to the scene.

When firefighters from the Eagle Hose Hook & Ladder Co. responded they found a large tree on a house and a vehicle.

A view from inside the garage.

The vehicle sustained moderate damage, and the house sustained a small hole in the roof but still structurally sound, the department said.

The occupants were allowed back as the home was found to be structurally sound.

No injuries were reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.