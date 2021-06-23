F9’s Space Scenes Began as a Joke. Then NASA Got Involved.

Spoilers (the non-vehicular kind, at least) for F9 ahead. It wouldn’t be (much of) an exaggeration to claim that F9 boldly goes where no one has gone before… at least as far as the Fast & Furious franchise is concerned. In the very capable hands of series pro Justin Lin, the latest installment of the family saga gleefully satisfies a number of fan expectations — not to mention incessant teases on the cast’s part — steadily building over the years. With the sole exception of #JusticeForHan, perhaps none proved to be more thrilling than getting to watch some of the crew finally make it to space. During an interview with Vulture, Lin and his creative team spill all the details on how this groundbreaking, historic, and dare I say miraculous feat of cinema came to be.