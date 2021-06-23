F9’s Space Scenes Began as a Joke. Then NASA Got Involved.
Warning: this post contains some space-related spoilers for F9. Over the past 20 years, the multibillion-dollar-grossing Fast and Furious franchise has bent the laws of physics and tested the outer limits of moviegoer credulity, pulling off ever more fantastical flights of vehicular fancy with each new film. Jumping a supercar from the nosebleed floors of one skyscraper to another? Check. Careening a multi-ton bank vault through the streets of Rio de Janeiro? Check. Outrunning and outgunning a nuclear submarine across Russia’s arctic plain? Crashing a souped up Dodge out of the nose of a cargo plane during takeoff? Check and double check.www.vulture.com