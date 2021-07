Timing really is everything, right? I've certainly ruined a good joke by blowing the timing of the punchline, definitely missed a handful of flights by miscalculating my schedule, and I probably missed bumping into my soulmate because I was running late. As in life and comedy, timing is essential in dating, too. Finding a compatible match is key, but what happens if it’s the right person, wrong time? Meeting the right person at the wrong time does happen, and if you’re not sure whether this is the case for you and your boo, then experts say there are signs that can help you figure it out.