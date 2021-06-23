Vikingland Band Festival marches back into Alexandria this Sunday

Marching bands from across Minnesota will gather in Alexandria for the Vikingland Band Festival, which returns to the street after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. The parade featuring 15 high school marching bands will travel down Broadway on Sunday, June 27, beginning at 1:30 PM. The parade will travel south on Broadway from 4th Avenue to 15th Avenue. Bands will perform for the judges near 6th Avenue, and will perform their shows three more times at various intervals along the route.