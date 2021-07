Southwestern Michigan College is among the nine community colleges in Michigan to receive a state grant to help improve student success rates among adult students. SMC will create a Career Services Office and hire a dedicated career coach who will identify local, in-demand careers for adult students. This specialist will empower Reconnect students to make informed decisions about the programs of study and credentials that lead to jobs that pay a living wage. SMC is receiving a Sixty by 30 Student Success Grant of up to $150,000. Four colleges, including Lake Michigan College, will receive up to $20,000 to hire a college completion coach in partnership with Michigan College Access Network.