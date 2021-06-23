Cancel
Yellowstone County, MT

Yellowstone County Fireworks Ban Doesn’t Infringe on Your Rights (OPINION)

By Paul Mushaben
97.1 KISS FM
97.1 KISS FM
They made the right call. The Yellowstone County Commissioners have moved us to stage two fire restrictions, which include a ban on fireworks. We had a call this morning where a resident said the commissioners are infringing on his right to do what he wants on his own property and said it's no different from the Yellowstone County Health Officer shutting down restaurants during the pandemic. This may take a while but here goes.

97.1 KISS FM

97.1 KISS FM

ABOUT

97.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

