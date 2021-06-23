Yellowstone County Fireworks Ban Doesn’t Infringe on Your Rights (OPINION)

Fact: Water is getting scarce in the West. The drought in Montana is on everyone's mind, but threats of water scarcity in the western United States have been building for years. Fans of the Las Vegas area may have seen the recent news that Hoover Dam's Lake Mead has dropped to its lowest level since it filled with water in 1937. The picture (below) is unnerving and the fight over who gets water first from the Colorado River will be interesting. That white ring on the opposite shore is the lake's high-mark. Yikes.