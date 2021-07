Here’s a totally unsubstantiated hot take but one which seems to ring with clarity: when it comes to spirits, Japan remains light years ahead of the rest of the world. The overall quality, presentation, knowledge, craftsmanship, and level of expertise are second to none. One needs to look no further than a continuous onslaught of award-winning Japanese whiskies, an insatiable demand with which supply struggles to match pace, and numerous books based on Japanese whisky culture to know that there’s more than a kernel of truth to the notion.