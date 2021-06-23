Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Amazon driver filmed delivering packages in town devastated by tornado

By Danielle Sinay
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 8 days ago

In a now viral TikTok, an Amazon employee was filmed determinedly delivering packages in the midst of a destructive tornado’s aftermath.

Set to the tune of Bo Burnham’s “Bezos I,” (the verse of which, featured in the clip, sings, ‘come on, Jeffrey, you can do it, pave the way, put your back into it’) the videographer first films the state of the street, on which, according to the TikTok user’s text overlay on the clip, “the houses were literally leveled.”

The camera then shifts focus to the Amazon deliveryman, easily identifiable by the corporate logo on his shirt, completely unfazed by the chaos. Instead , he continues to devotedly deliver a stack of packages to a home down the impaired street.

“This man doing Jeffery’s work,” Brooke, the TikTok user who originally uploaded the video, captioned the clip. “This Amazon man literally cannot be stopped,” the text overlay read.

The video was filmed in Naperville, a Western suburb about 30 miles outside Chicago. Per NBC News, a tornado had “ripped through” this exact area on June 21, injuring at least five individuals and causing damage to countless homes. Hence: The brutal aftermath amid which the Amazon man was determined to fulfill his delivery duties.

In less than 24 hours, the TikTok has accrued 500 thousands likes and 3.2 million views — numbers which will likely keep rising.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OagKH_0ad9Sk8200
The TikTok user displays the destruction on the street. (Photo credit: bbschneids/Tiktok.)

Hundreds of viewers replied to the video, too, majority of whom empathized with the Amazon employee.

“He does not get paid enough to care,” one wrote.

“As if he had a choice,” another chimed in, implying the employee would be admonished by Amazon had he failed to disperse the deliveries adequately.

One TikTok user shared a shocking anecdote, demonstrating just how far delivery people will go to get the mail where it’s meant to be — regardless of the circumstances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DW3qY_0ad9Sk8200
The Amazon employee delivers several packages amid the tornado’s aftermath. (Photo credit: bbschneids/TikTok.)

“Bro my house burned down for a total loss and my dad died inside 10 days before Christmas and companies were still delivering mail to the driveway,” they said.

“It was a long time ago and it’s alright,” he continued, responding to a user’s condolences. “It’s just crazy how life goes on for these companies.”

Community Policy
View All 9 Commentsarrow_down
Indy100

Indy100

36K+
Followers
2K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Burnham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Films#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Weather
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Environment
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi names Liz Cheney to serve on Jan. 6 select committee

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has named Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) to serve on the select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol by a mob of pro-Trump supporters. The move was not quite a surprise, since Cheney has emerged as the most prominent critic of former President Trump and his role in instigating the Jan. 6 riot.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Prince William is ‘furious’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for ‘speaking with the world’s press’: source

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has allegedly remained strained. The brothers reunited on Thursday to unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday. The event in the Sunken Garden at London’s Kensington Palace was their second public meeting since Harry, 36, and his wife Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties over a year ago.