Dangerous conditions, abusive language documented by Eleanor Slater Hospital inspection team
PROVIDENCE — Deliberate neglect of the buildings and grounds. Verbal abuse. Potentially dangerous conditions. According to a newly released report on conditions at the state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital, inspectors "observed a decrepit building with peeling paint, many fallen and broken ceiling tiles, rust in the bath and showers, broken call cords, doors that don't close, medication room equipment tray mislabeled ... cracked and defective flooring, unkept grounds and dangerous trip and fall hazards at the entries."www.providencejournal.com