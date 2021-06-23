UK Baseball’s starting catcher, Coltyn Kessler, reportedly puts name in transfer portal
The bad news just won’t stop for Kentucky Baseball. After an onslaught of outgoing transfers after the 2021 season ended, head coach Nick Mingione is now losing his starting catcher. According to Derek Terry of 247 Sports, Coltyn Kessler, who led the Bat ‘Cats in batting average last season at .349 while hitting seven home runs and knocking in 25 RBI, has put his name in the transfer portal.kentuckysportsradio.com