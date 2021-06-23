Cancel
Lexington, KY

UK Baseball’s starting catcher, Coltyn Kessler, reportedly puts name in transfer portal

By Zack Geoghegan
kentuckysportsradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bad news just won’t stop for Kentucky Baseball. After an onslaught of outgoing transfers after the 2021 season ended, head coach Nick Mingione is now losing his starting catcher. According to Derek Terry of 247 Sports, Coltyn Kessler, who led the Bat ‘Cats in batting average last season at .349 while hitting seven home runs and knocking in 25 RBI, has put his name in the transfer portal.

