(2020 QB Rank – No. 5, 27.1 FPts/G) A relatively quiet second half of the 2020 season makes it easy to forget that Russell Wilson was the best quarterback in all of fantasy football through the first seven weeks of the season. Wilson threw for at least three touchdowns in all but one of the Seahawks’ first eight games and that incredible start allowed him to finish as a top five fantasy QB for the year even though he surpassed two touchdown passes in just one of the Seahawks’ final nine games.