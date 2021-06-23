U.S. Soccer Unveils Experienced Olympic Roster To Pursue Fifth Gold Medal

One thing is certain about the U.S. national women’s soccer team that will compete at this summer’s Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: It is one experienced side. In fact, the average age of the squad is 30.8 years, the oldest national team the USA — men or women — has sent to a World Cup or the Olympic Games. Ten of the 18 players are over 30. But contained in those years are a lot of wins — 17 players were on the team that won the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. This veteran side will need to weather six games in 17 days in the heat and humidity of Japan to secure an unprecedented fifth gold medal in seven Olympic women’s soccer tournaments and become the first team to win a world championship and a gold medal in the same cycle.