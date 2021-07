Africa and the Black World are honoring the late Kenneth Kaunda, a hero of the struggle to free the Motherland, a longtime statesman and leader in efforts to move Africa forward. Zambia’s founding president, who recently departed this life at age 97, not only fought for freedom in his country, but also hosted movements for freedom fighters in Angola, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe to throw off the shackles of White minority rule. Our remembrance and tribute to this great hero begins on page 2,and includes a special message from the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan regarding one of the giants of Africa.