Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Beach County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN PALM BEACH COUNTY UNTIL 345 PM EDT * At 254 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Belle Glade, moving south at 10 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Belle Glade, South Bay, Okeelanta, Holey Land Wildlife Refuge, Belle Glade Camp and Loxahatchee NWR.

alerts.weather.gov
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
City
South Bay, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#National Weather Service#Severe Weather#Inland Palm Beach County#Noaa#Nws Miami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...
EnvironmentNBC News

Elsa rapidly intensifies to become the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season

Tropical Storm Elsa strengthened early Friday to become the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season. By Friday night, the Category 1 storm had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph as it moved quickly in the Caribbean Sea, the National Hurricane Center said. It was about 475 miles east-southeast of Isla Beata in the Dominican Republic and was moving west-northwest at 30 mph.