Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Broward County, Metro Broward County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Broward County; Metro Broward County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL BROWARD AND SOUTH CENTRAL PALM BEACH COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM EDT * At 103 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Parkland, or 9 miles northwest of Coral Springs. This storm was nearly stationary. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Coral Springs, Parkland and Loxahatchee NWR.