Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Study finds third of un-vaxxed New Mexicans don’t want doses

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico has helped lead a national study of hesitancy surrounding COVID-19 vaccines, which found it prevalent in its own state.

The school announced Wednesday researchers with the UNM Center for Social Policy joined a coalition of groups to conduct the American COVID-19 Vaccine Poll.

The poll encompassed 13,000 people from across various racial and ethnic communities. Among them were more than 2,000 New Mexico residents from underserved Latino, Native American, African immigrant and Black communities.

According to the survey, roughly a third or 32% of New Mexico residents who haven’t been vaccinated don’t intend to do so. Furthermore, 15% of New Mexicans who got a first shot don’t plan on getting the second one. Roughly 44% said they would get the vaccine if it was employer-mandated.

The survey also found some evidence the state’s $100 incentive program increased vaccination rates, especially among young adults in urban areas.

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation helped fund expanding the survey in New Mexico.

Since the pandemic, New Mexico has reported 205,058 COVID-19 cases and 4,330 deaths.

Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

495K+
Followers
265K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaxxed#Urban Areas#Un Vaxxed#New Mexicans#Ap#Latino#Native American#African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
United Nations
Related
Public HealthTelegraph

Birthdays could increase Covid risk by almost a third, Harvard study finds

Having a birthday within a household raises the risk of catching Covid by 30 per cent for a period of a fortnight, a study by scientists at Harvard University suggests. Researchers looked at nearly three million homes in the US for 45 weeks in 2020 and noticed that there was a leap in Covid positivity for householders within two weeks of an individual celebrating a birthday.
Public HealthStamford Advocate

New Mexico lifts pandemic restrictions on businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico lifted all pandemic-related restrictions on public gatherings and business operations on Thursday, marking the possible end to aggressive public health precautions more than 15 months after the local onslaught of COVID-19. Business owners were hopeful as state health officials lifted occupancy limits and other restrictions on public and private venues that were imposed by the administration of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in response to the coronavirus.
AstronomyPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

New Survey Finds Nearly Two-Thirds of Americans Believe in Extraterrestrials

An enlightening new survey found that nearly two-thirds of Americans believe in extraterrestrials, but only a few of the participants expressed concern over the UFO phenomenon being a major national security risk. Conducted by the prestigious Pew Research Center over the course of the ten days leading up to the release of the Pentagon UAP Report last Friday, the poll featured a rather sizeable sampling of opinions from 10,417 adults living in the United States. Asking those surveyed for their "best guess" as to whether or not "intelligent life exists on other planets," a staggering 65% answered in the affirmative, while only 34 percent indicated that they do not believe that to be the case.
Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona Retreat Bans People Who Had COVID Vaccine

An Arizona retreat appears to have banned people who had the coronavirus vaccine from staying and or using its services. Sedona Ranch Retreats in Arizona, which offers life coaching, "past life regression" and cannabis coaching sessions, opens its doors to people searching for a form of healing. It also offers...
TravelPosted by
Only In New Mexico

This Historical Park Tells An Important Piece Of New Mexico History That Many New Mexicans Don’t Know About

New Mexico is home to some fascinating historical parks such as Chaco Culture National Historical Park, Pecos National Historical Park, and the Fort Sumner Historic Site. However, there is one historical park in New Mexico that tells an interesting piece of history and many New Mexicans are not aware of its existence — this is […] The post This Historical Park Tells An Important Piece Of New Mexico History That Many New Mexicans Don’t Know About appeared first on Only In Your State.
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

COVID: Vaccines protect against variants, local health officials say

The following is a press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. Local health officials see strong evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are effective against all four “variants of concern” that have been identified in Humboldt County since November 2020. Yet young adults, the group most affected by these variants, remain the least vaccinated group in the county.
Santa Fe, NMDeming Headlight

New Mexico fully open as COVID-19 vaccinations increase

SANTA FE – Having met Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s goal of 60 percent of eligible residents completing their COVID-19 vaccination series, the state of New Mexico on Thursday enjoyed the removal of remaining pandemic occupancy restrictions on commercial and day-to-day activities, including the color-coded county-by-county system. The governor marked the...
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico announces wide expansion of child care aid program

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Early Childhood Education Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky had good news Thursday for parents of New Mexico’s youngest children and the workers who care for them. The state is setting aside about $320 million from the American Rescue Plan to widely expand eligibility for child care assistance...
Public Healthfox5ny.com

The next COVID casualty: Your cup of coffee?

The COVID-19 pandemic's next casualty could be your daily cup of coffee, according to a new report. Reasearchers from Purdue University say that coffee leaf rust, a powdery orange fungus, has been spreading throughout Latin and Central America, damaging crops on 70% of farms and causing over $3.2B in damages.
PoliticsPosted by
KISS 104.1

New York State Just Made A Bit Safer To Enjoy The Great Outdoors

Well, this is good news. According to the New York State Governor's website, Andrew Cuomo signed into law that gives park rangers, forest rangers and conservation police officers permission to carry and administer if necessary, EpiPens in New York State. Since the pandemic, I believe more and more people are...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Malaysia studying need for third booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine, says Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR (June 26): The government is studying the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against the Delta variant and the need for a third booster shot. National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said developed countries were procuring vaccines for next year as they were mulling the need for a third booster shot.
PoliticsPosted by
Albuquerque Business First

3 New Mexicans to Know who don’t stop

When you look at this week’s New Mexicans to Know you might see what I see — three extremely driven individuals. Personally, I have often referred to my own internal drive as both a blessing and a curse. The desire to always push myself to new limits, and then push a little more, can be exhausting at times. But it’s what has allowed me to get to where I am today.