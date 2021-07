Marriott International, the world’s favourite travel company, has launched Fairfield by Marriott in Europe. A proven performer, Fairfield is the second largest Marriott International brand based on number of hotels, and is growing rapidly. With a distribution of more than 1,100 open hotels globally, and over 400 in the pipeline, Fairfield is a recognised and trusted brand by guests around the world. The prototype has been designed to deliver speed to market and operational efficiencies, and its innovative model enables owners to adapt to site requirements and local market needs.