JSU expands military tuition rate to anyone actively serving

Jacksonville State University is expanding its military tuition rate to allow any active service member to participate, according to a university press release Wednesday.

The tuition discount will now be available to those who are active duty or members of the National Guard or the Reserves, and to service members who do not currently have military benefits or have exhausted their benefits or transferred their benefits to a dependent.

“It’s less complicated,” Justin Parker, director of Military and Post-Traditional Student Services, was quoted in the release. “It’s more accessible and provides more flexibility. I believe it’s going to be better financially because they can use the tuition rate and save their education benefits for another time.”

JSU is one of three universities in Alabama to offer a special tuition rate for military students, according to the release. The rate, a fixed $250 per credit hour, is the same amount of funding the university receives through the U.S. Military’s Federal Tuition Assistance Program.

“Now, there’s no caveat saying you have to use any particular benefit to access the rate. This opens the rate of $250 per credit hour to anyone in the military,” Parker was quoted in the release.

The release notes that JSU offers a full range of degree programs online, which allows military students to complete their education from anywhere in the world. JSU also provides support services catered specifically to military personnel.

For more information or assistance, Parker can be contacted at parker@jsu.edu or 256-782-8839.