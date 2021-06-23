Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, AL

JSU expands military tuition rate to anyone actively serving

By Anniston Star Staff
Posted by 
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 9 days ago

Jacksonville State University is expanding its military tuition rate to allow any active service member to participate, according to a university press release Wednesday.

The tuition discount will now be available to those who are active duty or members of the National Guard or the Reserves, and to service members who do not currently have military benefits or have exhausted their benefits or transferred their benefits to a dependent.

“It’s less complicated,” Justin Parker, director of Military and Post-Traditional Student Services, was quoted in the release. “It’s more accessible and provides more flexibility. I believe it’s going to be better financially because they can use the tuition rate and save their education benefits for another time.”

JSU is one of three universities in Alabama to offer a special tuition rate for military students, according to the release. The rate, a fixed $250 per credit hour, is the same amount of funding the university receives through the U.S. Military’s Federal Tuition Assistance Program.

“Now, there’s no caveat saying you have to use any particular benefit to access the rate. This opens the rate of $250 per credit hour to anyone in the military,” Parker was quoted in the release.

The release notes that JSU offers a full range of degree programs online, which allows military students to complete their education from anywhere in the world. JSU also provides support services catered specifically to military personnel.

For more information or assistance, Parker can be contacted at parker@jsu.edu or 256-782-8839.

Community Policy
Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
2K+
Followers
140
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Anniston Star

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, AL
Government
City
Jacksonville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Jacksonville, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Personnel#The National Guard#The U S Military
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States National Guard
News Break
Military
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Elsa barrels towards Dominican Republic, Haiti

July 3 (Reuters) - Hurricane Elsa was moving rapidly towards Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday after cutting power and toppling trees in the Caribbean island nations of Barbados and St. Vincent a day earlier. Elsa, which strengthened to a hurricane on Friday, was about 175 miles (282 km)...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.