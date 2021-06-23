Isaiah Rashad Delivers The “Headshots” Video
It’s truly nice to have Isaiah Rashad back and releasing music. Just a few weeks ago, he ended a five-year break to drop “Lay Wit Ya” featuring Duke Deuce. At the same time, he confirmed the rumors about his new album, House Is Burning. While he hasn’t given fans a release date, he has shown that it will come sooner rather than later. Shortly thereafter, he connected with Kenny Beats for “200/Warning.” Most recently, he offered another cut from his upcoming album called “Headshots.” Thankfully, this single also has a dope video to go with it.defpen.com