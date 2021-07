Marc-Andre Fleury of the Vegas Golden Knights won the Vezina Trophy, given to the NHL’s best goaltender. It was the first time that Fleury has won the award in his 17 year career. Fleury received 14 first place votes to edge Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskly. Fleury was also voted to the NHL’s All Star Second Team. Fleury and teammate Robin Lehner also combined to win the the Jennings Trophy for allowing the fewest goals during the regular season. The 37 year old Fleury is the oldest winner of the Vezina Trophy and became the first goalie to win the award in his 17th season or later. Congratulations, Marc-Andre!