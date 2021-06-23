Lendbuzz Raises $360 Million to Expand Proprietary Auto Finance Platform

Tracking and reporting of environmental social and governance (ESG) data by corporations has gained ground in recent years. But Alisa Valderrama always felt something was glaringly absent: the actual financial risk associated — especially when looking at environmental factors like climate change. “The huge explosion in ESG data, obviously that’s huge, and huge for the world, but I think climate risk data in particular is still living in the ESG world,” Valderrama, a former World Bank fellow, tells Forbes. “And that is only a problem because ESG stuff is inherently non-financial in nature.”